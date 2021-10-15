Police: Arrest made after shots fired incident in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Amsterdam Police, on September 24 around 10:20 p.m., they received a shots fire call on Bunn Street in Amsterdam.

When police arrived, witnesses said they saw a male fire no less than five rounds while driving.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was put out and a search of the area was conducted with negative results for the suspect’s vehicle.

Amsterdam Detectives began conducting interviews and searching for surveillance footage and physical evidence. Shell casings were recovered by police at the scene.

There have been no reports of any persons or property struck by the gunfire.

Members of the Amsterdam Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police continued the investigation and on October 1, had an arrest warrant for Freyland M. Sanyet, 36, of Amsterdam.

On October 14 at around 1:00 p.m. Sanyet was taken into custody without incident by the New York State Police during a traffic stop. Sanyet was brought to Amsterdam Police headquarters to be processed and charged.

Charges:

Reckless Endangerment 1st (FELONY)

Criminal Possession Weapon 4th

The weapon used in this incident has not been recovered.

The Amsterdam Police Department was also assisted by the office of Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond in this investigation.

While there was probable cause for this arrest, all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.