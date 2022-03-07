PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, March 3, at around 2:24 p.m., the Pittsfield Police Department (PPD) responded to Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) for a reported shooting victim. The victim, a 34-year-old man from Pittsfield, sustained a serious but non-fatal injury.

The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at a house on West Street where Pittsfield Police found ballistic evidence.

Police say that 42-year-old Pittsfield resident Terrell Ortiz was the shooter. Ortiz and the victim are known to one another and investigators do not believe that this was a random act.

On Friday, March 4 police received an arrest warrant charging Ortiz with Assault and Battery by Discharging a Firearm for his role in the shooting. On Sunday, March 6 police with the Trenton New Jersey Police Department arrested Ortiz in Trenton, New Jersey.

Anyone who wishes to provide information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Losaw at 413-448-9700 x572. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).