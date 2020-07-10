Police arrest Little Falls man reportedly involved in string of burglaries

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Lemche III, 23, of Little Falls after public tips along with help from State Police reportedly connected him to three separate, but likely related, burglaries.

Police charged Lemche with 2 Counts of Burglary in the Third Degree (D Felony), 1 Count of Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree (E Felony), 2 Counts of Petit Larceny (A Misdemeanor), and 2 Counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (A Misdemeanor).

Police say during their investigation, it was learned that, in addition to the three burglary complaints within the western part of Montgomery County, specifically in the Town of Root and the Town of St. Johnsville, similar burglaries had taken place in neighboring Herkimer County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with the New York State Police Troop G and New York State Police Troop D Bureau of Criminal Investigations Unit, reportedly followed up on several leads with help from the public through tips that helped to name Lemche as a suspect.

The investigation began on July 5 and by July 9, police had found and arrested Lemche for reportedly committing the burglaries at Parkside Drive-In and Lombardo’s Pizzeria Plus in the Town of St. Johnsville and for the attempted burglary at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in the Town of Root.

Lemche was processed and arraigned. Following arraignment, he was then turned over to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility where he is now being held on a New York State Parole violation. Lemche is scheduled to reappear in the Town of St. Johnsville and Town of Root Court at a later date.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the New York State Police Troop G for their help during the initial investigation, the New York State Police Troop D Bureau of Criminal Investigations Unit in their help with the investigation in locating Lemche, the St. Johnsville Police, the Fort Plain Police, the Canajoharie Police and Montgomery County District Attorney Kelli McCoski for her guidance throughout the investigation.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the public for their help with providing tips almost immediately after the incident was reported. The Sheriff’s Office says this type of community partnership and diligent work is what builds safer and stronger communities and is immeasurable.

The case has now been turned over to Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

