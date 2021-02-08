Police arrest Lake Luzerne man for alleged sexual contact with underage relative

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael McGrath, 59, of Lake Luzerne for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile relative in 2018.

Police say they became involved in an investigation with Washington County Child Protective Services regarding McGrath on January 11.

Following the investigation, police charged McGrath with the following:

Class D Felony of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree

McGrath was arraigned at Warren County CAP Court and released on his own recognizance to appear in Lake Luzerne Town Court on a future date. In the meantime, he will reportedly be under the supervision of the Warren County Probation Department