Police arrest Kingston teen following stabbing investigation

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police arrested Mitchell Gardner, 18, of Kingston following a reported stabbing investigation that included a foot pursuit with shots fired at officers.

Saugerties Police with help from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and Woodstock Police were investigating a stabbing on Fred Short Road when Gardner reportedly fled the scene and was chased by police firing a handgun at officers during the pursuit. At the time, Gardner was said to have evaded police.

As a result, a Saugerties Police K-9 team conducted a search of the woods in the area Gardner was seen heading which resulted in police reportedly finding a duffle bag with several guns and narcotics inside.

Police say an investigation by Detectives showed Garner was in deed the suspect they were looking for. On June 8, Police obtained a Warrant of Arrest charging Gardner with Felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree. Detectives from the Kingston Police Special Investigation Unit and Detectives from the Poughkeepsie Police Department helped Saugerties Police Detectives with their investigation.

Police say on June 10, Poughkeepsie Police found and arrested Gardner who had reportedly been hiding out in Poughkeepsie. Garner was then turned over to Saugerties Police for processing and arraignment.

Gardner was remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of bail and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date.

