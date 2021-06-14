Police arrest Johnstown man for allegedly driving drunk, causing serious crash

FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) arrested Nicholas Moulton, 26, of Johnstown after he reportedly caused a serious crash on I-90 westbound in the town of Florida Friday morning.

According to police, Moulton was driving a 2018 Ford F350 near mile marker 169.8 when he lost the rear driver’s side tire of his truck. The tire then reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the hood and windshield of a 2014 Ford Focus where Susan Sady, 67, of Utica. Sady was taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, Dariusz Sady, 68, also from Utica, was taken was taken by ambulance to Mount Carmel Church in Amsterdam where he was then flown to Albany Medical Center by Life Net for serious injuries, and is currently listed in critical but stable condition, police say.

Through their investigation and interviewing Moulton, Troopers reportedly found him to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody and transported to SP Fultonville where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.08%.

Moulton was charged with the following:

  • Vehicular Assault 2nd degree; a Class E Felony and
  • Driving While Intoxicated; an Unclassified Misdemeanor.

He was turned over to a sober third party and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Florida Court at a later date. Moulton was reportedly not injured as a result of the crash.

