Police arrest Johnsonville man for assault and property damage

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stillwater Police arrested Edward Brundige, 22, of Johnsonville for reportedly assaulting someone and damaging property.

Police charged Brundige with two counts of Burglary 1st degree (Violent Felony), two counts of Strangulation 2nd degree (Violent Felony), two counts of Assault 3rd degree (misdemeanor) and one count of Criminal Mischief 4th degree (misdemeanor) following an investigation.

Police say Brundige entered a home on two occasions and assaulted a victim which resulted in multiple injuries. He then reportedly caused damage to the victim’s cell phone before fleeing.

Police issued an Arrest Warrant at a home in Johnsonville where Brundige was taken into custody. He was arraigned in Stillwater Town Court where his bail was set. He was later taken to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility where he was being held on $10,000 bail bond.

An order of protection was reportedly served against Brundige prohibiting any contact with the victim. The Stillwater Police were assisted by the NYS Police (Brunswick Station) in executing an arrest warrant.

LATEST STORIES: