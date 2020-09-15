Police arrest intoxicated driver with 11 suspensions, revocation, and no motorcycle license following crash

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Santos Rivera III, 30, after he crashed his motorcycle and was found to be driving while intoxicated, without a motorcycle license, and with 11 active suspensions on his license.

Police say on Monday just before 6:30 p.m., they responded to a 911 call reporting a serious motorcycle crash in front of 4066 Route 9W in Malden. Rivera was reportedly driving a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle traveling north when he failed to stay in his lane, leaving the road and hitting several things before being thrown off his motorcycle and into the woods, sustaining sever trauma to both legs and his torso.

Police say Rivera was treated on scene by paramedics and taken to a landing sight where he was transferred over to medics from Life Net Air 2. He was then flow via helicopter to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

According to police, a file check found that Rivera did not have a motorcycle license at the time of the crash, and had 11 active suspensions with a revocation of his license for NYS.

Rivera reportedly told police that he had consumed alcohol and marijuana before taking his motorcycle out. He also refused to submit to a chemical test.

Police charged Rivera with the following felonies:

DWI / DWAI-Drugs

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree

Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test

Rivera was also charged with a number vehicle and traffic violations.

