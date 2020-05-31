Video Updates from Officials

Police arrest Hudson Falls man on felony drug charges following traffic stop

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Ryan Dinh, 19, of Hudson Falls after he was reportedly found to be in possession of 12 grams of cocaine.

Police say Dinh was stopped on Corinth Road just after 1 a.m. for a traffic violation. While talking with him the officer reportedly detected marijuana in the car which is when officers then found the cocaine.

Dinh was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

