Police arrest Gloversville woman who reportedly tried to evade

SCHENECTADY Co. (NEWS10) — Police have arrested one woman after she reportedly tried to evade police after being pulled over.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tessa Taylor, 24, of Gloversville on Friday after a traffic stop conducted by New York State Police.

Police say Taylor was pulled over in Schenectady County when it was learned by NYSP Troopers Taylor had an active warrant out for her arrest from the Fulton County, County Court. Taylor tried to evade police by reportedly providing a false identity to Troopers.

State Police arrested Taylor on charges later turning her over to the custody of Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies just before 3 p.m.

Taylor was arraigned in Fulton County, County Court and remanded to Fulton County Corrections without bail until an appearance set for a later date.

