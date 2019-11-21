Police arrest Gloversville man on child pornography charges

(NEWS10) — State Police have arrested one man for possessing and uploading pictures online consistent with the sexual exploitation of a child.

State Police in Mayfield have arrested and charged Michael D. Nethaway, 54, of Gloversville for Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child (E felony) and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D felony).

Police say Nethaway is accused of having and uploading sexually explicit photos of a minor online. He was taken into custody after consenting to a search of his home.

Nethaway was arraigned in Gloversville City Court and remanded to Fulton County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. He is due back in court on November 25.

Police say their investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.