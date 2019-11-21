Police arrest Gloversville man on child pornography charges

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — State Police have arrested one man for possessing and uploading pictures online consistent with the sexual exploitation of a child.

State Police in Mayfield have arrested and charged Michael D. Nethaway, 54, of Gloversville for Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child (E felony) and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D felony).

Police say Nethaway is accused of having and uploading sexually explicit photos of a minor online. He was taken into custody after consenting to a search of his home.

Nethaway was arraigned in Gloversville City Court and remanded to Fulton County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. He is due back in court on November 25.

Police say their investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play