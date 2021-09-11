Police arrest Federal probationer after shots fired possessing loaded handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, around 3:30 a.m., Albany Police arrest a man after shots fired in the area of Central Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard.

Marcel Perry, 34, a federal probationer of Albany, was arrested and found in possession of a loaded handgun Police said, shortly after shots were fired near the location where a vehicle was observed fleeing at a high rate of speed.

Police said upon stopping the vehicle on Hamilton Street near Philip Street, as part of the investigation the driver exited the vehicle and ran off on foot.

Police said Parry was taken into custody charged with second and third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Police said after shots were fired on Central Ave., staff from Albany Medical Center reported a 23-year-old woman entered the emergency room with gunshot wounds to her legs, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined she was shot during the incident while walking in the area of Central Ave., and Henry Johnson Blvd.

Parry is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday, in Albany Criminal Court.

At this time the shooting incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.