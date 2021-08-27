Police arrest Eagle Bridge man in alleged Predatory Sexual Assault

News
Posted: / Updated:
James Beagle Sr.

EAGLE BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – James Beagle Sr., 36, of Eagle Bridge, was arrested and charged with alleged Predatory Sexual Assault.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation assisted by Child Protective Services in Washington and Rensselaer County Police.

Rensselaer Police said Beagle is alleged to have had sexual contact with a 13-year-old minor between 2011 – 2017, in the Township of White Creek.

Beagle was arrested and charged with Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Felony).

He currently has no bail pending arraignment in Washington County Court.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, if anyone has any information pertaining to James Beagle Sr. is asked to contact Investigations Unit (518)746-2522 – Submit a tip or information. You can remain anonymous. 

