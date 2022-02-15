GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green Island Police arrested Anthony B. Smouse, 38, of Williamstown on Tuesday. He’s facing felony charges including criminal mischief and unlawful fleeing.

Green Island Police said they tried to pull over a vehicle—identified as driven by Smouse—on Hudson Avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver did not comply. They pursued, and police said that, at one point, Smouse drove through a fence at the Heatly School.

The chase tore through the Village of Green Island onto Cohoes Avenue, where they said Smouse rammed into a second fence and ultimately crashed into the Green Island Little League Concession Stand. After a short chase on foot, police arrested him.

Police identified Smouse and said his New York driver’s license was suspended. His charges include:

Three counts of second-degree criminal mischief

First-degree reckless endangerment

Driving while intoxicated by drugs

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operator

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Third-degree unlawful fleeing officer in a motor vehicle

Reckless driving

19 traffic violations

Green Island Fire Department and Cohoes and Waterford police reportedly lent aid at the scene. Smouse was arraigned in the Town of Green Island Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility with no bail.