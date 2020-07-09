Police arrest Corinth woman for reportedly selling drugs

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Angela Duross, 37, of Corinth for selling drugs.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Unit made the arrest and charged Duross with two counts of Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the 4th degree (felony), and two counts of Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree (felony).

The Department’s investigation revealed that Duross was reportedly actively selling controlled substances in the Village of Corinth.

Duross was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and released to pre-trial services.

