Police arrest Corinth man for reportedly entering residence and stealing property

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested a Corinth man after he reportedly entered a residence without permission and stole property.

Police charged Charles Decker, 58, with Burglary in the Second Degree (class C Felony) after he allegedly was caught in a property when the owners came home. The incident reportedly happened at a residence on Main Street.

Police say Decker was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and, due to bail reform laws, was mandated to be released to pretrial services set to return for a later court date.