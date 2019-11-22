Police arrest Corinth man after DWI hit-and-run

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested one man after a hit-and-run investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated behind the wheel.

Police responded to a minor hit-and-run crash on Pinewood Road after police say the driver, David Lockhart, of Corinth hit another car and left the scene.

After further investigation, police determined Lockhart was driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of .22 percent. He was charged with a Felony DWI after police say he received a previous DWI conviction in April of 2015 in the Town of Lake Luzerne.

He was released to appear at a later date in court.