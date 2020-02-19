Police arrest Connecticut man for reportedly having sexual contact with minor under the age of 15

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have arrested a Connecticut man for reportedly engaging in sexual conduct with a minor at a hotel in Poughkeepsie.

State Police arrested Eric Fenyes, 46, of Sherman, CT on Tuesday and charged him with Criminal Sex Act in the 2nd degree, a class D felony.

Police say their investigation revealed Fenyes had reportedly engaged in sexual conduct with a person under the age of 15-years-old back in November of 2019

Fenyes was arraigned in the Town of Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 secured bond, or $75,000 partially secured bond. His next scheduled court appearance will be in the Town of Poughkeepsie Court on Friday.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have information regarding any additional offenses or may be a victim of an offense committed by Fenyes to contact State Police Investigator Sloat at (845)-677-7375.

