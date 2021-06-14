Police arrest Colonie man accused of carrying illegally owned handgun, threating to shoot people

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police Sunday arrested Seth Buess, 32, of Colonie after receiving reports of a person armed with a handgun, threatening to shoot people.

Police say officers found Buess in the area of Christ Our Light Catholic Church on Maria Drive, where he immediately ran from officers in order to avoid arrest. The officers eventually found Buess in a nearby backyard and safely took him into custody.

Police determined that Buess was armed with an illegally possessed 9mm Walter Arms handgun, loaded with 6 rounds, that he allegedly tried to get rid of in the same yard before being taken into custody.

Illegally possessed 9mm Walter Arms handgun, Colonie PD

Through their investigation, police say just before being seen carrying the handgun, Buess was involved in an argument at a nearby home and had left on foot.

Buess was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (felony)

Criminal Trespass 3rd (misdemeanor)

Buess was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court, and was sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility, where he is being held pending bail, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may know something that might be relevant to the investigation to please contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go online.