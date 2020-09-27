Police arrest Clifton Park man for allegedly attacking jogger

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler Gaston, 26, of Clifton Park for allegedly attacking a female jogger on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call for a suspicious person on the Zim Smith Trail in Malta around 3:45 p.m. An investigation into the complaint resulted in the arrest of Gaston for Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree and Assault in the 2nd Degree (class D felonies).

Police said Gaston allegedly attacked a female jogger and subjected her to unwanted sexual contact by force. The woman reportedly sustained injuries to her face as a result of the attack and was treated on scene by Malta EMS.

Gaston was arraigned via video in Stillwater Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond to await further proceedings.

“This heinous attack goes against the very fiber of who we are as a community. We are extremely hopeful that the victim makes a full recovery and that the suspect is held accountable for his actions to the fullest extent of the law. I would also be remiss were I to not recognize the members of the public who provided us invaluable assistance in investigating this matter. I want to personally thank each and every one of our citizens who helped our law enforcement professionals bring this case to a swift conclusion,” said Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo.

