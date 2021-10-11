Police arrest Catskill man in child porn investigation

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested Jason Carter, 35, of Catskill in connection with a child pornography investigation.
According to police, the investigation found that Carter possessed and promoted images of an obscene sexual performance by a child less than 16-years-old.
State police have charged Carter with the following:
- Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by Child less than 16 years old, an E Felony
- Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a child less than 17 years of age, a D felony.
Carter was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and remanded to Greene County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, $15,000 bond.
