JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have arrested a man for reportedly possessing dangerous contraband.

Police arrested 28-year-old Kevin A. Gordon of Brooklyn on the morning of December 10 for possessing dangerous contraband while at the Fulton County Correctional Facility.

Police charged Gordon with Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree. He is scheduled to appear at the City of Johnstown Court at a later date.