Police arrest Broadalbin man for reportedly intentionally damaging another person’s car

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man has been arrested following a traffic stop conducted by New York State Police.

Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dylan Sowle, 23, of Broadalbin on Friday after a traffic stop which found Sowle to have an active warrant out for his arrest according to NYSP.

Police say Sowle is accused of intentionally damaging another person’s car back on November 10, 2019.

NYSP turned Sowle over to the custody of Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies just after 5 p.m.

Police have charged Sowle with Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, a class D Felony. He was issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Broadalbin Court for a later date.

