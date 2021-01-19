Police arrest Amsterdam woman for alleged involvement in stabbing incident

MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angelica Orengo, 45, of Amsterdam, N.Y. for her alleged involvement in a stabbing incident that sent one woman to the hospital.

Police say on January 14, the sheriff’s office received a call about a woman that had reportedly been stabbed on State Highway 30A in the Town of Mohawk. The victim had been taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville with stab wounds to the left chest and left leg.

During their investigation, police say Orengo had gotten into an altercation with the victim at a home on State Highway A30. During the altercation, it is alleged that Orengo stabbed the woman twice with a knife.

Orengo was later arrested and charged with the following:

Assault in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree

Orengo was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.