Police arrest Amsterdam man on drug charge

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police made an arrest after a month long investigation into alleged drug activity that was occurring out of a local residence in Amsterdam.

Police arrested, Dixon E. Feliciano, 43, of Amsterdam after the conclusion of a search warrant at 310 East Main Street carried out by the Amsterdam Police and Montgomery County Sheriff Regional SWAT Team.

Police say the warrant was the result of month long investigation by the Amsterdam Police Department Detective Bureau and New York State Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team into alleged sales of crack cocaine out of the East Main Street apartment.

After carrying out the search warrant, the target of the investigation, Feliciano, was found and taken into custody.

Officials say, during the apartment search, APD K-9 Bruno, alerted them to an area in a bedroom where a quantity of marijuana, scales, drug packaging materials, and money were found.

Feliciano was taken to Amsterdam Police Headquarters where he was processed and held pending arraignment in Amstedam City Court.