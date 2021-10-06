Police arrest Albany teen after reportedly finding loaded handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police Tuesday night arrested Zaveyon Fantroy, 18, of Albany on Clinton Avenue for reportedly possessing a loaded handgun.

On October 5 just after 9:30 p.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit stopped Fantroy on the 600 block of Clinton Avenue just east of Ontario Street regarding an investigation.

When stopped, police say Fantroy was found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun hidden in his coat pocket. The handgun was recovered by detectives and Fantroy was taken into custody.

Fantroy has been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd.

Fantroy was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.