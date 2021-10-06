Police arrest Albany teen after reportedly finding loaded handgun

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
APD: Loaded 9 mm handgun

APD: Loaded 9 mm handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police Tuesday night arrested Zaveyon Fantroy, 18, of Albany on Clinton Avenue for reportedly possessing a loaded handgun.

On October 5 just after 9:30 p.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit stopped Fantroy on the 600 block of Clinton Avenue just east of Ontario Street regarding an investigation.

When stopped, police say Fantroy was found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun hidden in his coat pocket. The handgun was recovered by detectives and Fantroy was taken into custody.

Fantroy has been charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd.

Fantroy was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19