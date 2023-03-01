On Tuesday afternoon, Albany Police received reports of a man walking around with a handgun in his waistband around Lark and Jay Streets.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday afternoon, Albany Police received reports of a man walking around with a handgun in his waistband around Lark and Jay Streets. Police located a man matching the description on the 300 block of Hamilton Street and stopped him.

Police say the suspect, Emmanuel Copeland, 37, of Albany, was found to have a loaded 9 mm handgun concealed in his waistband. Copeland was arrested and arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail.