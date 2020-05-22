Police arrest Albany man for reported drug possession and multiple traffic violations

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple reports the arrest of Tyler McLeod, 25, of Albany for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance charges.

Police say on Thursday just after 9 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies saw a black Nissan sedan traveling north at a high rate of speed on State Route 32 in the Town of New Scotland. While conducting a traffic stop, an investigation found that McLeod was in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine and marijuana. He was also reportedly driving on a suspended license.

McLeod was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree (a class D felony), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana (a violation), Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, ( a misdemeanor), and was cited for multiple other violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

McLeod was housed in the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraignment detainee and is due to appear in court Friday morning.

LATEST STORIES