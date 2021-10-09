Police arrest Albany man following alleged domestic related stabbing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police have charged Dayquan Graham, 27, of Albany with Assault after an alleged domestic related stabbing incident that happened late Friday night on Clinton Avenue.

Police say on Friday around 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 500 block of Clinton Avenue between Robin Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of an assault. Once on scene, officers located a 34-year-old woman with stab wounds to upper leg and butt.

The victim was treated on scene by medical personnel and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Through the investigation, it was found that the victim reportedly sustained her injuries during a domestic related incident.

Shortly after the call, police say officers saw a man matching the description of the suspect walking near First Street and Lexington Avenue and stopped him as part of the investigation. Graham was subsequently identified as the suspect in the incident and later taken into custody by police.

Graham has been charged with the following:

Assault 2 nd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd.

He was arraigned Saturday morning in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.