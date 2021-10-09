Police arrest Albany man following alleged domestic related stabbing

News
Posted: / Updated:
STABBING_GENERIC_1280X720_5

STABBING_GENERIC_1280X720_5

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police have charged Dayquan Graham, 27, of Albany with Assault after an alleged domestic related stabbing incident that happened late Friday night on Clinton Avenue.

Police say on Friday around 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 500 block of Clinton Avenue between Robin Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of an assault. Once on scene, officers located a 34-year-old woman with stab wounds to upper leg and butt.

The victim was treated on scene by medical personnel and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Through the investigation, it was found that the victim reportedly sustained her injuries during a domestic related incident.

Shortly after the call, police say officers saw a man matching the description of the suspect walking near First Street and Lexington Avenue and stopped him as part of the investigation. Graham was subsequently identified as the suspect in the incident and later taken into custody by police.

Graham has been charged with the following:

  • Assault 2nd
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd.

He was arraigned Saturday morning in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19