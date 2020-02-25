Police arrest 6 in Colonie for drugs and guns after motel stakeouts

A Jennings J-22LR handgun and a modified .22 rifle retrieved by Colonie Police in two separate incidents. (Colonie Police Department)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police recovered two illegal guns and made six arrests in two separate incidents after patrolling Colonie’s motels.

Mugshots, from left to right: Jayquan Gary, Shariff Sabb, and Kayla Mercer. (Colonie Police Department)

At the Red Roof Inn

On Saturday at 10 p.m., officers observed red Mitsubishi coming in and out of motels along Wolf Road. Police followed from the Red Roof Inn, pulling over the vehicle for a traffic violation near Colonie Center. The driver sped off as police approached, launching a short, slow chase that ended as police boxed in the vehicle on Interstate 87, northbound near exit 2W.

They arrested the driver, Shariff D. Sabb—19, of Troy—for the pursuit. Authorities also say they found cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle.

Police returned to the Red Roof Inn, investigating room 335. After questioning those inside—Jayquan M. Gary, 20 of Albany and Kayla M. Mercer, 21, of St. Johnsville—about the red Mitsubishi, police say they found a loaded .22-caliber handgun. Officers arrested both Mercer and Gary.

Mugshots, from left to right: Robert Breedlove, Dellaney Wallace, and Victoria Plaza. (Colonie Police Department)

At Motel 6

Two days later, at 11:43 p.m. on Monday, in a separate event, police investigated three individuals in the parking lot of Motel 6 on Central Avenue. Police say all three—Dellaney Wallace, 43, of Albany; Robert A. Breedlove, 48, of Rensselaer; and Victoria Plaza, 36, of Rensselaer—were carrying cocaine.

In the front seat, Breedlove and Plaza had a cocaine pipe. Wallace, in the back seat, also had a loaded .22-caliber rifle with a cut-down barrel and defaced serial number.

Charges

Saab’s charges include unlawfully fleeing a police officer, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlawful possession of marijuana, tailgating, and failure to stay in lane. These felonies, misdemeanors, and traffic violations could earn Saab six years in prison if convicted.

Authorities charged Mercer and Gary with the same felony: second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. This felony is potentially worth 15 years behind bars each if they’re convicted.

Similarly, police charged Wallace, Breedlove, and Plaza with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. If convicted, this class A misdemeanor could put each of them away for one year.

Wallace received two more charges: first- and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which combined with the drug charge could earn him 41 years in total if he’s convicted.

