Police arrest 3 in Valentine’s prostitution sting

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Annie L. Emery, 36, of Glens Falls, her boyfriend—Glenn R. Massoth Jr., 31, of Waterford—and their friend—David P. Hopeck, 64, of Rensselaer—late Valentine’s Eve on drug and prostitution charges.

Responding to a citizen’s complaining about prostitution at the Sycamore Motel on Loudon Road, Colonie’s Special Investigations Unit orchestrated a sting operation to nab the three locals.

After two days spent trying to contact her, undercover investigators reached Emery, who had relocated from the Sycamore to the Golden Circle Motel. Police say they arranged to meet with Emery via text message, allegedly agreeing on sex for $100.

While surveilling Emery, police say they watched Massotch and Hopeck leave her room to do drugs in the parking lot.

Police arrested Emery in the hotel room at around 11:45 on Thursday, saying they found heroin in her possession. She was also wanted by Troy police. They arrested the men in the lot, and say they found a crack pipe on Hopeck.

According to police, Massoth gave a fake name to hide two warrants for his arrest from Troy and Waterford.

All three individuals received appearance tickets for court in early March. All three were released per current bail procedures. Neither Troy nor Waterford police responded in time to execute their outstanding warrants.

Police charged Emery with prostitution and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

Massoth’s misdemeanors are second-degree criminal impersonation and first-degree loitering.

Hopeck faces charges of seventh-degree criminal possession and first-degree loitering.

None of these misdemeanors carry sentences above a year in prison.

