Police arrest 2 Florida men with drugs and illegal weapon in Colonie motel

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say they arrested Deveonte M. Williams, 25, of Bartow, Florida and Quincy K. Brown-Oliver, 25, of Lakeland, Florida after a search yielded a stolen handgun, a high-capacity magazine, heroin, and cocaine at their Econo Lodge motel room.

Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, Colonie Police responded to a report of an illegal handgun in room 216 at the motel. The room was empty, and investigators were granted a search warrant while officers watched the room, waiting for the occupants of the room to return.

Brown-Oliver and Williams return in a blue 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Dawan W. Johnson, 41, of Albany. Police say all three were arrested without incident.

The search of the room revealed an illegal Taurus 9 mm handgun reported stolen in February in Florida’s Polk County. It was loaded with 7 rounds, and police say they also found a 32-round magazine loaded with 17 rounds. They also say they found a small amount of marijuana in the room.

Police determined Brown-Oliver, who had an outstanding felony drug warrant out of Albany, was responsible for those illegal items in the room. His felony charges are second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. If convicted, these charges could be worth as much as 30 years in prison, according to New York’s sentencing guidelines.

Police say Williams had four grams of heroin and three grams of cocaine. His charges are third-, fourth-, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Altogether, they’re worth as much as 41 years if he’s convicted.

The driver, Johnson, was charged for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, which is a misdemeanor.

