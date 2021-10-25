Police: Armed robbery at University Plaza in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany Police Department, a man in a mask entered a store/business at the University Plaza near the Holiday Inn. The masked gunman robbed the store at gunpoint and then exited shortly after.
This incident happened last night on October 24. It is still a developing story and police have only released limited information at this time.
