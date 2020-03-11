Police: Argyle man left his car to point a gun at another driver

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Scott A. Marlow, 59, of Brunswick after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun.

State troopers responded to a 911 call in Schaghticoke just before 10 p.m. on Friday. Police say Marlow stopped his vehicle in front of the caller’s while driving down State Route 40. They say the caller reported Marlow getting out of his vehicle, approaching the caller’s vehicle, and taking aim with a handgun.

The caller drove off and dialed 911.

Police located Marlow on Saturday, after the clock struck midnight, in Argyle. They say they found a handgun in his vehicle.

Charges against Marlow include second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, which could earn him up to 16 years if he’s convicted.

