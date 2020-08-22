Police appeal for help after Ballston Spa larcenies

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Ballston Spa are appealing for public assistance after a man was recorded stealing from the same liquor store twice in a week. The larcenies took place at Midtown Wine & Spirits on Milton Avenue on back to back days earlier this week.
Police believe the same person is responsible for both thefts.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Ballston Spa Police Department on: (518)-885-503.
