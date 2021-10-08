Police: Amsterdam HS in lockdown yesterday due to Social Media threat of gun violence

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, October 7, at around 12:04 p.m., a call was received reporting that there was a threat of gun violence at the Amsterdam High School over Social Media.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s, Amsterdam Police Department, and New York State Police responded to Amsterdam High School and the school was placed into an immediate lockout by the school administration.

An investigation showed that the threat was not credible and a suspect was identified.

A 17-year-old male from Amsterdam was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat (Felony). He was arraigned in Montgomery County Youth Part Court, released, and turned over to his parents.

Amsterdam High School was returned to normal with additional units cleared and there was no evidence of weapons or an immediate threat.

