Police: Albany man with meth gave fake name during traffic stop

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Michael P. Vance, 37, of Albany for alleged drug possession and giving a fake name to the police after he was pulled over for driving with his lights off.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, state police stopped Vance’s car, which was driving down Washington Avenue without its headlights on.

Police say they saw signs of drug use while interviewing Vance during the stop. They also say he gave them a fake name when they asked for his driver’s license.

After searching the car, they say they found methamphetamine and diazepam, which are both controlled substances.

Vance’s charges include two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal impersonation, false personation, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. This combination of misdemeanors would earn him just under four years in prison if he’s convicted on all charges.

