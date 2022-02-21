ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, an Albany man has been arrested after stealing a car. The man also had drugs on him, including crack cocaine and Fentanyl.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted by their in-car License Plate Reader system Sunday of a stolen, white Toyota Corolla on Albany streets. When they pulled the car over, its driver, who has since been identified as Marquis Norwood, 33, ran away. Deputies chased Norwood down and arrested him a short distance from the vehicle.

The car was originally reported stolen from an 82-year-old woman in Hudson, New York on February 17. After police arrested Norwood, he was charged with the following:

One count fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Norwood was released on an appearance ticket and is set to return to Albany City Court on March 7 at 8:30 a.m.