ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany Police Department, an Albany man was arrested. The man allegedly had a loaded gun and cocaine.

On Thursday, March 10, at around 8:20 p.m., Albany Police visited with Brian Roach, 44, of Albany, at his residence on Catherine Street. There, Roach was found to be in possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun, as well cocaine and materials used to sell and distribute narcotics.

Roach was released on Parole on November 19, 2020, after serving time in prison for a 2018 incident that occurred on Green Street in Albany. In 2018 Roach threatened a woman by pointing a loaded .380 caliber handgun at her while she was with her one-year-old child.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd

2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd.

He was arraigned Friday, March 11, in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.