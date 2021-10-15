Police: Albany man arrested on multiple charges stemming from traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, October 14, around 4:22 a.m., Police observed a tan GMC Envoy, with no NYS inspection sticker, driving on Quail Street, in the City of Albany

According to Deputies, Larrel Snell, 30, of Albany was found to be in possession of 16 ecstasy pills and operating a vehicle under a suspended registration.

Snell was arrested on multiple charges stemming from the traffic stop, police said.

Charged:

Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance ( Class ‘B’ Felony)

Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to sell (Class ‘B’ Felony)

Second-Degree Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (Class ‘A’ Misdemeanor)

Snell was also issued multiple traffic tickets. He is being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment at a later date.

No further information is available by the police at this time.