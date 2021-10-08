Police: Albany man arrested in possession of a loaded handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Christopher Mazone, 34, of Albany was arrested by State Police, found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, during a traffic stop.

Troopers said, they stopped Mozone for multiple vehicle and traffic offenses observed while driving in the City of Albany.

The odor of an alcoholic beverage in an open container in the vehicle was observed during the investigation Police said, removing Mozone from the vehicle to conduct a Standardized Field Sobriety Test.

Upon further investigation, Police said they discovered a loaded 40 caliber Taurus handgun.

Police said Mozone was found not to be intoxicated and was transported to SP Latham for arrest processing, and was charged with Second-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Class ‘C” felony).

Mozone was virtually arraigned in the city of Albany Court and remanded to Albany County Jail without bail said Police. He is scheduled to appear in the city of Albany Court at a later date.