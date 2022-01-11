Police: Albany man arrested after pursuit on I87N

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Colonie Police Department, an Albany man was arrested for leading officers on a pursuit on I87N. The man was allegedly was driving on sidewalks, hitting utility boxes, and driving with flat tires.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On January 10, around 4:15 p.m., a Colonie Police Officer observed a vehicle traveling on Wolf Road with multiple flat tires. The driver was also observed committing several Vehicle and Traffic violations.

The vehicle also left the roadway, drove across sidewalks, and struck utility boxes on the side of Wolf Road. Colonie Police tried to stop this vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over, and the vehicle proceeded north on I87N.

Colonie Police and NYSP, pursued this vehicle until it became disabled just north of Exit 9. The driver refused to exit the vehicle, but was ultimately removed and taken into custody. This incident resulted in a brief closure of I87N, while the driver was taken into custody and the vehicle was towed.

The driver was Omar M. Alqahtani, 21, of Albany

Charges:

Reckless Endangerment 1st (Felony)

Criminal Mischief 2nd (Felony)

Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer

Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)

The defendant was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court, had his driver’s license suspended, and was released with an appearance ticket for a future court date.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you know something that might be relevant to this investigation, please contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. If you want to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.

Further media inquiries can be directed to Lieutenant Daniel Belles at 518-783-2754.