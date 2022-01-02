Police: Albany man arrested after chase, loaded handgun found

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man has been arrested found to be in possession of a loaded handgun on Madison Avenue. The Albany Police Department said 39-year-old, Willie Green, was arrested on January 1, after a pursuit.

At around 5:35 p.m., on Saturday officers responded to an area of Trinity Place and Ash Grove Place for reports of a person with a weapon. Police say Green matched the description and was observed to have allegedly tossed a handgun under a parked vehicle near the intersection of Grand Street and Madison Avenue.

Police say Green, attempted to flee officers when he was quickly taken into custody down Madison Avenue. Green was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon which is a felony.

A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered by police. He is scheduled to be arranged in Albany City Criminal Court