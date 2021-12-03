Police: Albany female arrested for possessing ‘ghost’ gun

Enas Saideddine, 25, of Albany

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department arrested an Albany female for possessing a “ghost” gun.

According to the Colonie Police Department, on December 2, at around 4 a.m., police responded to the Surestay Plus Hotel at 200 Wolf Road for a report of an altercation between multiple individuals.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Enas Saideddine, 25, of Albany was in possession of a loaded handgun. This was a “ghost” handgun, there was no serial number. The below individual was taken into custody and charged.

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (Felony)

Saideddine was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court, and was remanded to the custody of the Albany County Correctional Facility pending the posting of bail.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you know something that might be relevant to this investigation, contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.

Further media inquiries can be directed to Lieutenant Daniel Belles at 518-783-2754.

