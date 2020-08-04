Police Advisory Committee holding public forum on policing in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Police Advisory Committee is holding a virtual forum on reimagining law enforcement at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked every municipality in the state to draft potential police reforms, so ACPAC will submit recommendations—ideally shaped by community input—to the Albany Common Council.

The public discussion on how people want their communities policed in the future will be streamed on Facebook, and residents can call in or text comments. No Facebook login is required to watch.

Dial in to (512) 402-2718 if you want to listen in by phone, and use the code 232 010 642# for access. If you want to do more than listen, dial (802) 962-2879 for a few minutes to speak publicly. You can text comments to that number as well, or comment in the live text chat during the video stream.

The virtual forum is titled “A Blank Sheet of Paper: Reimagining Law Enforcement in the City of Albany.” The idea is that the community has a blank slate where they can write down new ideas moving forward.

The meeting is scheduled to end at 9 p.m. ACPAC says it will be the first of many opportunities for the community feedback. The mission of ACPAC is facilitating dialog between the community and law enforcement while advising police and municipal governments.

LATEST STORIES