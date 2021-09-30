Police: 74-year-old female dead after fire in Schoharie

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, September 29, at around 4:30 a.m., a residential structure fire broke out at 385 Main Street in Schoharie.

According to State Police, a 74-year-old female was located dead inside the residence. The identity of the victim will be released when family notifications have been completed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but it is believed to be accidental. No criminality is suspected.