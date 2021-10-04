Police: 4 arrested after robbery, assault in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people have been arrested on robbery and assault charges in Saratoga Springs. Saratoga Springs police said they have arrested:

Justin Rue, 36, of Saratoga Springs

Krista M. Leverette, 32, of Rensselaer

Michelle A. Betts, 29, of Albany

Antonia J. Dean, 29, of Hudson Falls

On October 2 around 3 a.m., officers were called to the parking lot of Lake Ave near the Caroline Street and Maple Avenue intersection where they found four victims of an apparent robbery and assault. The victims included a male and three females between the ages of 20 and 26.

After an investigation, police said the two groups had an exchange of words earlier in the night, but did not know each other otherwise. The allegations are that the offending group attacked the victim group, causing injuries. The offending group also took personal property during the incident.

One of the females had cuts to her head and face. She was transported to Saratoga Hospital. The other three victims had lesser injuries from the attack.

The alleged weapon was a cell phone, which was used to repeatedly strike one of the female victims in the head and face. No other weapons were used.

Police said they got descriptions of the four suspects. They were located on Woodlawn Avenue were taken into custody.

Rue has been charged with:

Robbery in the second degree (class C felony)

Tampering with physical evidence (class E felony)

Criminal mischief in the third degree (class E felony)

Assault in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Leverette has been charged with:

Robbery in the first degree (class B felony)

Assault in the second degree (class D felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (class E felony)

Betts and Dean have been charged with: