Police: 4 arrested after drugs, firearms found during search warrant

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people were arrested on October 22 after a search warrant was executed at a Hoosick Falls residence. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office said this is the second time in six months a search warrant has been executed at this address.

Police said the search warrant was the result of a two month investigation by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and the Bennington Police Department. Hoosick Falls Police Department also assisted during the execution of the search warrant.

Police found assorted narcotics including crack, heroin and pills, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a loaded .22 caliber revolver and money.

Items found during the search warrant

Those arrested and charged are:

Taya Morris, 30, of Hoosick Falls, was arrested for the second time in the past six months for narcotics possession. Morris was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony), criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony) and criminal possession of a firearm (felony).

Alvin Aiken, 39, of Bennington, Vt., was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony), criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony) and criminal possession of a firearm (felony).

Angel Suasteguii, 18, of Massachusetts, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony) and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm (felony).

a 16 year old male from Massachusetts was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony) and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony).

All four were arraigned in Hoosick Falls Village Court. Morris was currently out pending two felony charges and was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail on $5000 cash/bond. Aiken was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail with no bail. Sausteguii was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail on $1000 cash/bond. The 16-year-old was remanded to Capital District Secure Juvenile Detention Center and later released to Rensselaer County Probation.