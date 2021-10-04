Police: 38-year-old arrested on child sexual abuse charges

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 30, State Police arrested Gary L. Perry, 38, of Champlain, following an investigation of child sexual abuse.
According to State Police, Perry allegedly subjected a 6-year-old child to sexual contact in the Champlain area in May and June of 2020.
Charges:
- Criminal Sexual Act 1st degree
- 2 counts Sexual Abuse 1st degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Perry was arraigned in the Town of Champlain Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or a $50,000 secured bond. Perry is to reappear in the Town of Champlain Court at a later date.
