Police: 38-year-old arrested on child sexual abuse charges

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 30, State Police arrested Gary L. Perry, 38, of Champlain, following an investigation of child sexual abuse.

According to State Police, Perry allegedly subjected a 6-year-old child to sexual contact in the Champlain area in May and June of 2020.

Charges:

Criminal Sexual Act 1st degree

2 counts Sexual Abuse 1st degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Perry was arraigned in the Town of Champlain Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or a $50,000 secured bond. Perry is to reappear in the Town of Champlain Court at a later date.