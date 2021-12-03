Police: 3 arrested after possessing loaded firearms in Colonie

Quashi O. Gambrell II, Janasia A. Henderson, Janelle J. Henderson

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three people were arrested during a traffic stop in Colonie for possessing loaded firearms. Police say they were found with multiple loaded firearms and high-capacity magazines.

On December 3, just after midnight, a Colonie Police Officer stopped a car on Wolf Road after observing multiple Vehicle and traffic violations. The driver was allegedly operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

Police say, after an investigation, two loaded firearms were found in the car, along with high-capacity magazines. The driver, and two occupants in the car, were taken into custody and charged.

Arrested:

  • Quashi O. Gambrell II, 23, of New York
  • Janelle J. Henderson, 25, of Brooklyn
  • Janasia A. Henderson, 22, of Brooklyn

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd – large capacity magazine (Felony)

All three of these defendants were arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court, and were remanded to the custody of the Albany County Correctional Facility pending the posting of bail.

Gambrell faces multiple Vehicle and Traffic infractions, and misdemeanor Aggravated Unlicensed Operation. Janasia Henderson was also charged as a Fugitive from Justice based on an active warrant out of Pennsylvania.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know something that might be relevant to these investigations, contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.

